TOUS les JOURS Opens in Chantilly, Virginia

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, announced the opening of its new Virginia bakery in Chantilly. The new Chantilly location marks the second TOUS les JOURS’ café in the state of Virginia, joining the brand’s first Virginia store in New Annandale. The Chantilly location is owned by franchisee Sung Shin, who also owns a TOUS les JOURS’ bakery in nearby Ellicott City, Maryland.

“TOUS les JOURS’ superior quality is what initially drew me to the brand, while the bakery’s diverse range of options made the franchise opportunity particularly attractive,” says Shin. “After experiencing tremendous success with my Ellicott City location, I was eager to grow my franchise portfolio with TOUS les JOURS and immediately zeroed in on Chantilly – an area I’m familiar with that’s near my home in Fairfax, and I’m confident my neighboring community will come to love TOUS les JOURS’ unique pastries, fresh breads, and expansive beverage offerings as much as I do.”

With a brand promise to provide freshly baked goods every day, TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts, which are artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for every guest and anyone who receives a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves, and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

With more than 20 years of franchising experience, TOUS les JOURS franchises more than 80 stores in the U.S. and over 1,650 bakeries all around the world. Due to its extensive franchising knowledge, unique positioning and cultivated leadership team, the brand continues to attract franchise partners who are interested in diversifying their portfolios with a proven concept in the popular bakery market. Those looking to learn more about company expansion plans and the many benefits of joining the TOUS les JOURS franchise family should visit https://www.tljus.com/franchise/.

TOUS les JOURS’ Chantilly store is located 14452 Chantilly Crossing Lane and can be reached at 571-306-7753. The location is open daily from 7am to 10:30pm Sunday through Thursday and 7am to 12am Friday and Saturday.