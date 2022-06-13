TOUS les JOURS Unveils Latest Collection of Coffee Products

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, introduced its newest collection of coffee products. Featuring a decadent Cloud cake flavor and two delectable beverages creations, the new collection is making it deliciously simple for TOUS les JOURS (TLJ) customers throughout the country to enjoy the enticing flavors of sweet coffee and kick their summer up a few notches with a little caffeine!

The new lineup includes the recently introduced Mocha Cloud Cake, made from mocha sponge cake covered in coffee-infused whipped cream and topped with chocolate-covered espresso beans, fresh strawberries and raspberries. The Mocha Cloud Cake originally debuted as part of TLJ’s latest Mother’s Day collection. Due to its immense popularity, it will now be a permanent Cloud cake flavor. The coffee collection also features two new beverage creations: the Cold Brew Tonic and the Coconut Latte. The Cold Brew Tonic is a refreshing “mocktail,” that blends smooth and rich cold brew with sweet peach syrup and tonic water. For those looking to be transported to a beach vacation, the always-satisfying Coconut Latte delivers rich taste by taking a classic latte and adding coconut syrup. The tropical coffee treat is topped with coconut flakes.

“Our new Mocha Cloud Cake, Cold Brew Tonic and Coconut Latte are sweet pick-me-ups to keep guests fueled all season long, especially since the summer heat can leave anyone feeling a little sluggish and in need of a treat,” said Joon Kwon, Marketing Manager for TLJ. “As our coffee lineup continues to expand, TOUS les JOURS is excited to innovate with even more delicious coffee-themed menu items that incorporate the tastes and flavors our customers love.”

Launching alongside the new coffee collection, TOUS les JOURS is also selling limited-edition Lake Awassa Coffee Beans at select stores through the end of the year. Originating from Sidama, Ethiopia, these strong, full body and aromatic coffee beans deliver a complex depth of berry flavor, bursting with subtle sweetness and rich African spices. The medium-light roast beans were the same coffee beans that TOUS les JOURS Beverage Research & Development Specialist Alex Hager used to brew up her winning creations at the U.S. Coffee Championships earlier this year. As TOUS les JOURS continues to establish itself as a go-to destination for bakery and coffee lovers alike, the addition of the Lake Awassa Coffee Beans is the latest example of the brand’s commitment to the guest experience, especially when it comes to its proud array of coffee offerings.

The new collection is now available at TOUS les JOURS’ more than 70 U.S. locations and will join TLJ’s extensive menu of baked goods and coffee offerings as permanent menu items.