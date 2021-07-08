Tropical Smoothie Café Brings Back Watermelon Mojito Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie Cafe ushered in summer with the return of the fan-favorite Watermelon Mojito Smoothie and the new Mango Berry Cosmo Smoothie, now available at participating locations across the U.S. for a limited time.

Inspired by refreshing summer cocktails, the Watermelon Mojito Smoothie is made with fresh watermelon, strawberries, fresh mint and lime, while the Mango Berry Cosmo Smoothie is a nonalcoholic twist on the classic cosmo with mango, strawberries, cranberries and lime. Both are served with a SORBOS edible lime-flavored straw for a unique, tangy, citrus finish. Guests can add a lime straw to any other smoothie order for an extra charge.

"Whether you're at the pool, at the beach or just on your lunch break, an ice-cold smoothie from our summer menu offers a quick tropical getaway anytime you need a moment to chill," says Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "Our summer lineup offers guests a delicious, refreshing way to celebrate the season."

Also debuting on the Tropical Smoothie Cafe summer menu are Poolside Quesadillas in BBQ Shrimp, Jerk Chicken and BLT.

BBQ Shrimp Quesadilla: BBQ shrimp, queso blanco, cheddar and smoked cheese blend, roasted pineapple salsa and pickled jalapenos in a flour tortilla served with BBQ ranch.

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla: Grilled chicken, queso blanco, cheddar and smoked cheese blend, roasted pineapple salsa, black beans, roasted red peppers and jerk sauce in a flour tortilla served with jerk ranch.

BLT Quesadilla: Bacon, queso blanco, cheddar and smoked cheese blend, tomato and shredded lettuce in a flour tortilla served with salsa ranch.

Beginning June 22 through Sunday, June 27, guests who order from tropicalsmoothiecafe.com or on the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app using the code SMOOTHIEWEEK can receive free delivery and $1 off any order.

The Tropical Smoothie Cafe summer menu is available through August 31.