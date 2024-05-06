Twisted Root Burger Co. is celebrating its 18th birthday this month! To mark this milestone, it’s rolling out a series of delicious monthly specials and new menu items. Indulge in the spirit of celebration with our Birthday Cake Shake, a festive blend of classic vanilla custard mixed with pieces of cake bits topped with an extra celebratory slice of cake. Pair it with the Cuban Burger, a gourmet creation layering a juicy ½ pound hamburger with melted Swiss cheese, tangy bread & butter pickles, seared ham, and a zesty horseradish Dijon mustard, combining classic flavors in a bold new way.

Additional New Menu Items:

Fried Ride – A sampler platter that showcases the best of Twisted Root’s sides, including, hand-punched fries, onion strings, Quincy’s fried pickles, fried green beans & carrots, and house-made chips, paired with chipotle ranch and peppercorn ranch for dipping.

Cheese Bites – Perfect for cheese lovers, these bites have a crispy outside and melt-in-your-mouth inside.

Chicken Poppers – Now available in three new flavors