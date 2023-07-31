Twisted By Wetzel's to Open in Surprise, Arizona

After a rousing success with the debut of its first ever location in Southern California earlier this year, those in Arizona are now experiencing the welcome surprise of warm and tasty offerings, with the opening of a new Twisted by Wetzel’s in Surprise.
“We’re excited to debut Wetzel’s new concept at this brand-new center here in Surprise. Twisted by Wetzel’s builds on the core brand strength, providing an eating experience that’s both fun and convenient,” says Wetzel’s multi-unit franchisee and IFA Franchisee of the Year Steve Leibsohn. “Guests will love coming into our bright and energetic interior that showcases our playful persona, plus an open kitchen that highlights our heritage of artisan craftsmanship. I’m confident Twisted will become the go-to neighborhood spot to spend time with friends and family.”
Located at 13668 N. Prasada Pkwy. in the Prasada Regional Shopping Center, this unique concept from the nation’s snack leader is ready to excite pretzel fans with a one-of-a-kind menu that boasts all things sweet and savory. Using the Wetzel’s Pretzels signature, freshly made dough as its canvas, the innovative streetside concept crafts new handmade creations that are stuffed, topped and drizzled, taking snacking to another level of deliciousness to satisfy the tastebuds of today’s millennial and Gen Z generations.
Twisted by Wetzel’s is here to satisfy any craving, so guests are invited to stop in now and try the sweet and savory treats the sought-after bakery has to offer.
- Twistz – An ode to everyone’s favorite piece of the pretzel – the twist. Twisted and braided pretzel dough is stuffed with cheese and sprinkled with flavorful toppings. Select from the Pizza Bomb, Wetz Coast Club or Triple Grilled Cheese.
- Dogz – The all-beef Wetzel hot dog guests know and love, now elevated. Options include the Baja Boardwalk, complete with jalapeños, green onion, slaw and Cilantro Baja Sauce atop a spiral bun, as well as Wetz Coast Classic, Sriracha Soul and Everything Bacon.
- Loaded Bitz – Wetzel’s riff on loaded fries. Sweet and savory pretzel bites drizzled and finished with inventive toppings. Try the crowd-pleasing S’mores Bitz – classic Bitz, smothered in rich chocolate fudge, mini marshmallows, graham cracker crunch and chocolate chips. Other options include Bacon Ranch and Baja Elote.
- Topped Pretz – A truly tempting treat, Wetzel’s traditional full-sized pretzels are topped with surprising flavors. Options include the Nashville Heat, covered in Wetz Cheese Sauce and dusted with Nashville spice, and the Maple Bacon, with a maple glaze and crispy bacon bits, among others.
- Pretzel Chimney Cakes – The average ice cream cone pales in comparison to these twisted chimney cones. Our famous pretzel dough, rolled in sugar crystals and filled with creamy soft serve. Available in Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Brownie and more.
- House-Made Drinks – Refreshing lemonades, floats and more, like the sweet and tangy Mangonada, made with real mango frozen lemonade, chili lime seasoning and enjoyed through a tamarind straw.