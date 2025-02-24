Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar, an authentic Hawaiian fast casual concept led by a Hawai’i local born-and-raised entrepreneur with the goal of bringing the paradisiacal essence of the Aloha Spirit and the Hawaiian lifestyle mainstream, has just announced the rollout of an exciting new product — the Sharkii Tea Float. Now available in select Walmart stores nationwide, this groundbreaking new menu item combines Uncle Sharkii’s signature flavors with a playful twist, designed to capture the hearts (and social media feeds) of customers across the U.S.

“With this launch, we’re elevating the Uncle Sharkii experience and taking our presence in the fast-casual industry to new heights. Sharkii Tea Float is going viral — it’s truly a match made in Boba Heaven,” stated Raymond Reyes, COO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar. “Our team is excited to have the Sharkii Tea Float out — it’s festive, fun, and unique. It’s a great way to get your boba fix while shopping at Walmart.”

Made with iconic Dole Soft Serve and topped with popping boba, the new boba beverage is the perfect new star to the already-delicious Uncle Sharkii menu comprising its Signature Poke Bowls and boba teas. The Sharkii Tea Float transforms the traditional boba tea experience into an indulgent and refreshing journey to paradise complete with notes of exotic fruits, pineapple, and green or black tea.

The Sharkii Tea Float is a part of a nationwide strategy and brand philosophy to make healthy, flavorful food and drinks both affordable and convenient, marking a pivotal moment in Uncle Sharkii’s expansion.

Since July 2023, Uncle Sharkii has launched 11 new locations spanning from California to Utah, ultimately making its products like the Sharkii Tea Float more accessible to diners all over the country.

“Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar has worked hard to not only fulfill the need for healthy food made fast at the most basic level, but we have gone beyond foundational flavors to offer items that take fast-casual food to an entirely different level, all while keeping everything affordable for our customers,” stated Fen Reyes, CEO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar. “We are grateful to be working with Walmart and look forward to making a positive impact on communities across the U.S. with food choices that don’t compromise on taste nor quality.”