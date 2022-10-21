Urban Plates Unveils To-Go Deals for Thanksgiving

Eat, drink, and be thankful with Urban Plates this Thanksgiving. The restaurant’s culinary team has been perfecting recipes for holiday classics and will do the cooking, so you don’t have to. From a show-stopping turkey dinner with all the trimmings to sweet treats to end the meal, choose from heat-at-home and ready-to-eat, it's everything you want to eat at a memorable family meal.

“Due to the ongoing turkey shortage, we have developed a special menu in advance for people to pre-order their dishes to get ahead of the game,” says Chef Joe Noonan, Culinary Director of Urban Plates. The menu features Urban Plates’ most popular dishes and traditional Thanksgiving eats made with wholesome ingredients and Urban Plates’ made-from-scratch mindset.”

Heat-At-Home: The Thanksgiving Turkey Family Feast is the premiere heat-at-home option for families. Serving 6-8 people, the menu includes antibiotic and hormone-free herb-roasted cage-free turkey breast, mushroom stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, artisan bread, choice of two sides. The meal will be provided fully cooked and chilled, with heating instructions. Two sides will be included with every feast, like the new seasonal Creamed Spinach, along with, Mushroom Stuffing, Rainbow Carrots & Golden Beets, Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Turkey Bacon, and new Fall menu items such as the Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Peppers & Onions. Prices start at $169.95 for the complete meal; additional feast sides are $29.95 each.

All Turkey Family Feasts must be pre-ordered by November 20 and picked up on November 22 - 23.

Ready-To-Eat: Urban Plates is also offering hot ready-to-eat options such as their Turkey Family Meal ($99.95), which serves four people and includes Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast, Stuffing, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Cranberry Relish, and Rustic Bread, a perfect option for the friend or family member who doesn’t enjoy cooking but wants to bring something tasty to the family function. Turkey plate meals ($23.95) are also offered to dine-in or take out along with single-family sides; this is ideal for a couple's date night or singles dinner available at all locations November 22 - 24. Whole desserts are also available for pick-up including the seasonal Apple Pie (available 11/22-11/24) and year-round favorites such as the famous Mango Tart, Chocolate Vanilla Layer Cake, Flourless Chocolate Cake, and Hummingbird Cake, all ranging from $23.95 - $59.