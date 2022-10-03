Velvet Taco Debuts 23rd Texas Location

Velvet Taco's 23rd Texas location is set to open on Monday, October 3, 2022 in Houston’s Memorial City district. Originally Dallas' pioneering taco restaurant, Velvet Taco continues to bring its eclectic, chef-driven menu to over 35 locations. The new restaurant is located at 10201 Katy Freeway #100, Houston, TX 77024.

The Memorial City location will mark the brand’s 35th location overall and the 23rd location to open in Texas. Like all of Velvet Taco’s new restaurant prototypes, they have maximized space with dual prep lines and dedicated pickup windows for digital pre-orders made through the Velvet Taco app and website. Velvet Taco plans to open several more locations in 2023 with plans to break ground in Florida.

“Memorial City is the premier spot for developing restaurants and we are excited to introduce Velvet Taco to this vibrant community,” says Clay Dover, Velvet Taco CEO and taco maker. Dover adds, “We’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to continue our expansion plans in our home state of Texas, and we’re confident that Memorial City is the perfect fit for our globally-inspired tacos.”

The 2,448 square-foot dining room features hand-painted interior and exterior murals by Sebastien Boileau of Eyeful Art. While each Velvet Taco has its own design and decor personality, one thing remains true for all locations – The commissioned Marie Antoinette eating red velvet cake, by artist Laura Shull, serves as the focal point in the décor package. The dining room has 62 seats; while the spacious 1,000 square-foot patio seats 67 for al fresco dining.

The restaurant’s menu will offer twenty different varieties of tacos inspired by international cuisine, as well as creative sides and desserts. Chefs use the freshest and finest quality ingredients to hand-prepare from scratch menu items that include the Spicy Tikka Chicken, Cuban Pig and perhaps the most unique taco on the menu, the Chicken & Waffle. Guests can enjoy a wide range of beverages, including local and Mexican beer, fruit-infused iced teas and cocktails like the signature Kick Ass Margarita. Catering for any occasion – game nights, birthday parties, graduation-you name it – is also available.

Guests will have weekly reasons to visit Velvet Taco for its delicious, limited-time Weekly Taco Feature, commonly known as the WTF. WTFs (52 per year) offer a variety of flavors inspired by international cuisines, local comfort food and skillful combinations and they are available for only seven days.

Guests can earn reward incentives by signing up for The Velvet Room, Velvet Taco’s new loyalty program that is managed through the mobile app or web ordering. The more guests spend, the more rewards they earn.