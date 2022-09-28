Velvet Taco Hires Michael Pereira as First COO

Velvet Taco announced the addition of industry leader Michael Pereira as the chain's first Chief Operating Officer. This new position coincides with the brand’s plans for continued growth this coming year, which include two new restaurants coming to South Florida in 2023. Originally Dallas' pioneering taco restaurant, Velvet Taco continues to bring its eclectic, chef-driven menu to over 35 locations throughout the United States.

Pereira, who previously served in senior operational leadership roles at Snooze an A.M. Eatery, Grand Lux Café, The Cheesecake Factory and Metromedia Restaurant Group, will oversee ongoing business operations on a day-to-day basis.

Clay Dover, CEO, president, and taco maker, is “thrilled to welcome Pereira to the senior executive team and is confident he is the COO to support Velvet Taco’s expansion plans for the brand’s upcoming locations.” Dover added, “He is an extremely skilled individual whose talents will complement an already strong executive team.”

Says Pereira, “I chose to join Velvet Taco because I truly believe the brand is poised for a long runway of growth with their unprecedented culinary approach to their segment. I care deeply about people and Velvet Taco’s similar mentality reinforced my decision to join the brand. I’m inspired by the brand’s growth so far, and I’m confident that I’ll be able to partner with the executive team through the next phase of growth.”

Velvet Taco has more than doubled its number of restaurants since the beginning of 2021 and will continue that trajectory as they expand their footprint to add more than a dozen restaurants nationally, with expansion in South Florida on the horizon for 2023.

To support this extensive growth, Velvet Taco recently established their first permanent office space in Dallas and hired in several other key positions over the last nine months. The brand is also in discussions around international growth for the coming years.