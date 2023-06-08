Velvet Taco to Host Second Annual 'Party on the Patio' Series in Lubbock, Texas

Velvet Taco will host their second annual ‘Party on the Patio’ series in Lubbock, TX as well as continue their exclusive Happy Hour Menu in Norman, OK, Lubbock, TX, and College Station, TX. Velvet Taco first brought their diverse, globally inspired tacos to the city of Dallas in 2011. Since then, the brand has continued to break taco barriers with their trendy, scratch made tacos and added dozens of locations across the U.S. with plans to continue growing through the foreseeable future.

PARTY ON THE PATIO

On Thursday, June 8, 2023, Velvet Taco will host their second annual Party on the Patio series in Lubbock. The Thursday night event will occur weekly throughout the summer, bringing together local musicians and community members for tacos and giveaways.

The parties start at 4 p.m. on Thursdays with $3 Miller Lite Drafts, $4 Tacos, $4 Chips & Queso, and $5 margaritas for dine-in guests. The five tacos are their Spicy Tikka Chicken, Beer Battered Cauliflower, Mexi-Cali Shrimp, Korean Fried Rice, and Kobe Bacon Burger.

With the series, the restaurant will have giveaways. Attendees could win branded bags, cups, journals or other Velvet Taco prizes.

The current schedule of performers includes:

June 8th: Robert Lopez

June 15th: Kara Balko

June 22nd: Erin Wolff

June 29th: Erin Wolff

July 6th: Junior Vasquez

July 13th: Robert Lopez

July 20th: Micah Burns

July 27th: Robert Lopez

COLLEGE TOWN HAPPY HOURS

Velvet Taco’s College Town locations, Norman, OK, Lubbock, TX, and College Station, TX, will have access to an exclusive College Menu along with Happy Hour specials. The menu includes seven new tacos and sides such as a Brisket Mac n’ Cheese as a side featuring gooey mac n' cheese, juicy brisket, and queso blanco and the Hangover Breakfast taco piled with brisket, pork, peppered bacon, crispy potatoes, and scrambled eggs topped with a cheese blend on a flour tortilla. Complete menu below.

Tacos

Burger & Fries: smash burger, queso blanco, french fries, cheddar, spicy ketchup, flour tortilla ($4.50)

Chicken & Avocado Salad: crispy chicken bites, avocado, lettuce, cucumber, creole vinaigrette, honey Dijon, tomato, lettuce wrap ($4.25)

Chicken & Mac n' Cheese : crisp tender, mac n' cheese, queso blanco, red chile aioli, flour tortilla ($4.00)

Chicken Tenders : crisp tenders, corn pico, avocado crema, cheese blend, flour tortilla ($4.25)

Hangover Breakfast: slow-roasted angus brisket, slow-roasted pulled pork, peppered bacon, crispy potatoes, fluffy egg, cheese blend, flour tortilla ($4.50)

Sides

Burger Quesadilla: smash burger, cheese blend, flour tortilla, side of spicy ketchup ($4.50)

Brisket Mac n' Cheese: mac n' cheese, slow-roasted angus brisket, queso blanco ($4.50)

Happy Hour