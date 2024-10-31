On November 4, Velvet Taco — the quirky fast-casual restaurant brand — is launching its very own “Build Your Own” catering taco kits nationwide for taco fans to bring Velvet Taco straight to their doorstep, complete with a “how to build” card.

We’d appreciate consideration to include this innovation foodie news in any relevant editorials you may be working on. Please find more information below.

The interactive $75 kits make 12 tacos and serve 6-8, containing all the necessary ingredients to get a taste of Velvet Taco’s globally-inspired menu at home. Easy to follow along, the how-to-build card guides users on crafting the perfect Velvet Taco, featuring ingredients such as crispy chicken tenders for the Buffalo Chicken, roasted corn pico for the Mexi-Cali Shrimp or slow-roasted pulled pork for the Korean Fried Rice. It’s an ideal meal experience for family Taco Tuesday nights, a small office party or weekend fun with friends.