Vitality Bowl Inks Deal with Damon 'Snacks' Harrison to Open Fort Worth Store

Vitality Bowls has announced a signed agreement with pro football player Damon “Snacks” Harrison to open the renowned superfood café in Fort Worth. Harrison’s location will join the seven Vitality Bowls cafés already in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including in Dallas, Frisco-Eldorado, Frisco-Starwood, Las Colinas, McKinney, Plano and Southlake.

Harrison, who had a nine-year career playing professional football, is planning for a mid-2022 opening in Fort Worth. The health-focused fast casual restaurant will grant local residents, professionals and visitors access to an assortment of nutrient-dense foods not found elsewhere. Following this opening, Harrison is planning to open another location in the Rockwall area.

“I’m very particular about what I attach my name to, especially when it comes to food. If it’s not something I’d eat or let my kids eat, there’s no chance I’d be associated with it,” says Harrison. “Vitality Bowls, with their commitment to providing healthy eating options that are also delicious, checks all the boxes for a restaurant brand that I want to be a part of. I can’t wait to open up my café and spread the superfood movement in Fort Worth.”

As the brand approaches its 10-year anniversary this November, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

“We are thrilled to have an athlete of Damon’s caliber join us to spread our superfood movement further throughout the country and make healthy eating more accessible to all,” adds Tara Gilad, president and co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “Damon is a wonderful addition to our franchise family and I’m excited for him to grow our presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

Vitality Bowls offers a variety of delectable options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, pineapple, coconut milk, goji berries and bee pollen), Green Bowl (with graviola, strawberries, kale, dates, spirulina and hemp seeds) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, strawberries, banana, organic granola and honey).

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the Vitality Wrap made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla. Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

There are currently more than 140 Vitality Bowls locations open or in development across the United States.