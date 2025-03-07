Vitality Bowls, the leading health-food café concept that specializes in açaí bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps, grain bowls, and more, is redefining how guests create their dream açaí bowls with superfood ingredients. The brand announced the launch of its first-ever Create Your Own Bowl program, available nationwide starting March 1. As the first açaí bowl customization option in the brand’s history, this innovative option will empower guests to personalize their bowls using the same premium, superfood ingredients that have made Vitality Bowls a trusted name in the health-food QSR space.

With the Create Your Own Bowl, guests can build a bowl tailored to their dietary preferences, nutritional needs and flavor cravings – allowing them to take control of their superfood dining experience like never before. The program roll-out is just one example of Vitality Bowls’ momentous start to the new year. The company also recently announced the opening of its first-ever food truck in Modesto, California, and two items that joined its menu in February feature a new chocolate cacao blend: The Dark Chocolate Delight Bowl and the Chocolate Crush Smoothie.

“At Vitality Bowls, our goal has always been to make healthy eating accessible, delicious and meaningful,” said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “The new Create Your Own Bowl is a natural next step in that journey, giving our guests more control in building açaí bowl creations with their favorite superfood ingredients. This new way to order an açaí bowl at Vitality Bowls reflects our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and continually redefining how community members can enjoy nutritious food that doesn’t compromise taste. We can’t wait to see the unique creations our guests come up with!”

The Create Your Own Bowl, available when ordering in-store, online, via the Vitality Bowls mobile app and third-party delivery, allows guests to craft their perfect bowl by selecting from a variety of nutrient-dense bases, such as organic coconut, organic acai, guava and organic acerola and much more. From there, they can choose from a wide selection of superfood toppings—including organic granola, bee pollen, almond butter, cacao nibs, and more—to elevate their meal with vibrant textures and bold flavors.

Vitality Bowls has built its reputation on using the highest-quality superfoods that deliver unparalleled nutritional benefits. Signature ingredients like acerola, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, spirulina, a potent blue-green algae that supports energy and immunity, and maca powder, revered for its mood-boosting and hormone-balancing properties, are just a few examples of the brand’s dedication to serving food that fuels and revitalizes. Other nourishing options like raw honey, a natural antioxidant powerhouse, and coconut milk, rich in healthy fats, further enhance the brand’s commitment to clean eating.

Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.