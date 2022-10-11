Vitality Bowls Celebrates 11th Anniversary by Rewarding Loyalty Guests

This October, leading superfood concept, Vitality Bowls, is celebrating double-digits with its 11th anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, the brand is rewarding its Loyalty Members with 11 percent off all orders on Wednesday, October 19.

To be eligible for the promotion, customers must download the app prior to or on October 19, and the discount will be applied to the customer’s entire order at participating cafés across the country.

“When I think of all the things we’ve accomplished in the last year, I can’t help but feel incredibly grateful for our franchise owners and guests,” says Tara Gilad, President of Vitality Bowls who co-founded the company with her husband, Roy. “It’s only fitting that we celebrate more than a decade of providing the world’s most nutritious superfoods with those who have helped us reach this milestone. Their support has brought our mission to communities across the country, and we can’t wait to see what the next 11 years has in store.”

Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food restaurant industry since its inception in 2011. Originating in Northern California, the café is now featured in 19 states with over 126 cafes open or in development. After an energetic first half of 2022, the brand’s growth continues its positive trajectory with 17 new franchise agreements and seven recent new café openings that introduced Vitality Bowls to markets such as Arizona and Massachusetts.

“Over the past year, we’ve had the privilege to grow our superfood fast casual concept with dedicated entrepreneurs who appreciate the positive impact that healthy eating can make in their local communities,” continues Roy Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder. “Recent signed agreements and café openings only further validate our franchise opportunity, and we’re thrilled to be on the path to bringing Vitality Bowls to even more markets before the end of 2022.”

Since the brand’s inception, Vitality Bowls has offered made-to-order healthy favorites for every meal of the day, featuring the widest variety of unique superfoods. Guests can choose from a range of delectable açaí bowl options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, mango juice, coconut milk, bananas, pineapple and bee pollen) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, bananas, strawberries, organic granola and goji berries).

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the Vitality Wrap made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.