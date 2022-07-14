Vitality Bowls Named Top Food Franchise

Vitality Bowls recently announced that it has been named a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur magazine, ranking in the top five of the segmented “Best of: Açaí Bowl” category.

For the first time, Entrepreneur Magazine is publishing a magazine entirely dedicated to the food and restaurant category. This special issue of Entrepreneur will be a part of the company’s Start Up magazine which is published three times a year. The uniqueness of the publication highlights future franchisees beginning their entrepreneurship journey and existing franchisees finding their next opportunity with entrepreneur.

“To be named a Top Food Franchise and ranked as one of the top five Açaí Bowl concepts is an honor. We are thrilled to add this to our list of recent milestones in 2022,” says Roy Gilad, co-founder and CEO of Vitality Bowls. “At Vitality Bowls, we are constantly innovating and learning to provide the best offerings, guest experience and support system for all our stakeholders. Now, with incredible growth underway, we are focused on driving success for our franchisees and bringing our superfood movement to new markets with passionate and qualified operators.”