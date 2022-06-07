VROMO Forms Partnership with Skipcart

VROMO, the leading delivery management tool for the restaurant sector has announced a strategic partnership with the national delivery provider, Skipcart to bring low-cost delivery to thousands of restaurants across the US.

Restaurants who integrate with VROMO through their POS system will now have access to one of the largest delivery fleets in the country and an end-to-end delivery solution, for all order volumes, at a fraction of the standard cost.

“Delivery has become a critical revenue source for most restaurants”, says VROMO CEO Brian Hickey, “but the challenge has always been around how to offer a great service with a low-cost base. Limited driver availability hasn’t helped and marketplace delivery rates can quickly kill restaurant margins but this partnership will mean delivery cost savings of up to 19%, which is hugely significant for any restaurant’s bottom line. We are thrilled to partner with the team at Skipcart and excited to double down on our mission to help restaurant brands make delivery profitable”.

Skipcart CEO, Ben Jones comments, “Skipcart has always been a vertically integrated driver network and it has served us well. However, post-pandemic we have seen restaurants want more control over their delivery. Restaurants now have the option to use their own employees as drivers using VROMO software and when things get busy, they switch to Skipcart's driver network for overflow. With the power of VROMO giving restaurants that flexibility and Skipcart's vast network of drivers, it completely can change the way a restaurant thinks about third-party delivery. Self-delivery for Marketplace orders is here to stay and the fees that have crippled many restaurants are going to be a thing of the past for those that use VROMO’s technology.”

Added benefits of this partnership include increased driver coverage and an improvement in service levels for restaurants.