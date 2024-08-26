WaBa Grill, one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, is expanding its Asian-inspired menu with the launch of a refreshing Thai Tea. Inspired by the beloved Southeast Asian beverage, WaBa Grill’s Thai Tea is an expertly crafted combination of lightly sweetened black tea and creamy milk served over ice. Available now at all 190+ WaBa Grill locations nationwide, the new beverage underscores WaBa Grill’s commitment to menu innovation rooted in Asian-inspired flavors, resulting in healthy, satisfying meals that nourish the body and soul.

“Our new Thai Tea offers guests a delicious, boldly flavored beverage that strikes the perfect balance between health and indulgence, and serves as an excellent complement to their favorite WaBa bowl, plate, taco trio or salad,” said Andrew Kim, President & CEO of WaBa Grill. “Our customer base includes Gen Zers, Millennials, busy parents and budget-conscious consumers, all of whom we believe will enjoy the diversity and satisfying flavor that the new Thai Tea adds to our menu.”

Inspired by authentic Thai teas served throughout Thailand and Southeast Asia, WaBa Grill’s Thai Tea is made with premium black tea boasting notes of cinnamon, cardamom and star anise, creamy milk and a touch of sweetness. While many traditional Thai teas lean on sweetened condensed milk to provide the rich creaminess for which the drink is known, WaBa Grill uses 2% milk to reduce sweetness without compromising flavor. The creamy and refreshing Thai Tea enhances the depth and variety of WaBa Grill’s menu, offering guests a unique, Asian-inspired beverage that aligns with the brand’s dedication to convenience and quality.

Since 2006, WaBa Grill has been beloved by guests for delivering convenient, better-for-you menu options at the best value. Protein choices are plentiful and include fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp, 100% plant-based Plantspired™ steak and organic tofu. Guests may customize any entrée with a variety of flavorful sauces, including the fan-favorite WaBa sauce. With hearty and healthy options ranging from bowls, plates, salads and Boom Boom Tacos, WaBa Grill serves prepared-to-order food guests can feel good about eating. WaBa Grill also provides everyday value for guests, with affordable options including its Value-Bowl Combo for under $10 and Family Meals. Orders may be placed online, through the WaBa Grill app, or any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.