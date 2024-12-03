Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing franchises, announced its newest lineup of mouthwatering winter menu items available to order online, in-restaurant or through the Wayback Burgers app at its more than 170 locations for a limited time from now through February 28.

Specifically, Wayback Burgers’ new winter limited time menu items include:

The Spicy Melt – Two high quality juicy beef patties made-to-order topped with Pepper Jack cheese, crispy fried onions and a green chili aioli, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled, buttered bun. Available for a suggested price of $8.99.

Garlic Romano Fries – Crispy golden-brown French Fries tossed in garlic and Romano cheese seasoning. Available for a suggested price of $3.99.

Mint Chocolate Chip Shake – A delectable blend of creamy vanilla ice cream infused with mint flavoring and chocolate chips. Hand-dipped to perfection and topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of mini chocolate chips. Available for a suggested price of $6.49.

“We’re excited to unveil our new winter menu offerings, featuring a bold mix of flavors and creative twists on classic favorites,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “Each item is carefully crafted to provide warmth and comfort, enhancing our guests’ dining experience. Our limited-time menu items are the perfect way to celebrate the season, offering fresh and irresistible flavors that will create lasting winter memories.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled, and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible™ Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers’ renowned rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, are crafted to order with premium Blue Bunny ice cream and milk.