Wayback Burgers Expands Partnership with Canadian Master Franchisee

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced the expansion of its Master Franchise Agreement with Master Franchisee, Rick De Dominicis, to now include the Atlantic Canada region. De Dominicis, whose territory includes Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, has been granted the rights to develop new Wayback Burgers locations in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Isl and New Brunswick. Wayback Burgers also recently recognized De Dominics as Master Franchisee of the Year for 2021, due to his unmatched business drive and outstanding customer service.

The addition of the Atlantic Canada region will play a critical role in Wayback Burgers’ continued development across the Great White North. De Dominicis was originally granted the rights to open 20 locations within his Master Franchise area, with five restaurants currently open and 15 more in development. His newest location in Medicine Hat, opened this month, with Yorkton and Winnipeg scheduled to open within the next few months. The remaining locations are slated to open throughout 2022.

“We are excited to further expand our partnership and footprint with Wayback Burgers in the Atlantic Canada region,” says Rick De Dominicis, Master Franchisee. “The keys to our success from day one have been providing excellent guest service and superior burgers, fries and shakes. We look forward to continuing that momentum and the best burgers in North America to Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Isl and New Brunswick.”

Through Wayback Burgers Master Franchise Program, an individual is awarded its Master Franchise rights for a country, ultimately stepping into the franchisor’s development role for a specific territory. Wayback Burgers provides its Master Franchisees with a comprehensive business model to help grow the brand around the world with the same enthusiasm, passion and support systems that exist in the United States.

“Rick De Dominicis and his team are tremendous partners and franchise operators, so expanding our relationship is a natural move,” says William Chemero, Chief Development Officer of Wayback Burgers. “His partnership is an excellent example of success resulting from participation in the Wayback Burgers Master Franchise Program, which provides guidance and support to ensure a mutually successful relationship for the brand and its franchisees. We are happy to have Rick help introduce our delicious menu items to foodies in the Atlantic Canada region.”

With locations in nine countries around the world, Wayback Burgers has experienced rapid growth since its humble beginnings. Through its executed international franchise agreements, the brand has seen a strong and in-demand need to provide quality burgers and customer service globally.