Wayback Burgers' Fall Flavors Hit the Menu

Cooler weather is just around the corner, meaning it’s time to fall into the nostalgic flavors of the season. Wayback Burgers announced its newest lineup of mouthwatering menu items available to order in-restaurant or through the Wayback Burgers app at its more than 170 locations for limited time from August 28 – November 25.

Wayback Burgers’ new fall limited time menu items include:

Sweet Bourbon Bacon Burger – a sweet and savory burger made with two beef patties, topped with cheddar cheese, bourbon sauce and candied bacon. Available for a suggested price of $9.99.

Apple Pie Milkshake – a hand-dipped vanilla milkshake, blended with apple pie filling and topped with whipped cream and Nilla wafer cookies. Available for a suggested price of $6.99.

Funnel Cake Sticks – crunchy sticks deep fried to taste like fried dough topped with sweet, powdered sugar and paired with mouthwatering chocolate dipping sauce. Available for a suggested price of $5.99.

"Embracing the nostalgia of the cooler seasons, there's something truly timeless about the iconic flavors that autumn brings. That's why we're thrilled to introduce our new lineup of limited-time menu items for fall," says Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. "From the delectable, sweet bourbon bacon burger to the apple pie milkshake, these flavor combinations are designed to whisk our guests back to their fondest fall memories."

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, Impossible Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and mac and cheese bites. As a perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk.