Wayback Burgers Rolls Out Spicy Lineup for Winter Menu

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, is putting the spice back in Winter with its new sweet and fiery limited time menu items. For the next few months, the Firey Bacon Burger, Firey Fries and Brownie Milkshake will be available to order in-restaurant, online or through the Wayback Burgers’ app.

Wayback Burgers’ three new unique menu items are available for a limited time only! Customers can look forward to indulging in the following:

Fiery Bacon Burger – Two beef patties cooked-to-order, topped with Texas Pete seasoned bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, cheese sauce, jalapeños and chipotle mayo.

Fiery Fries – Wayback Burgers' fries coated with Texas Pete seasoning, topped with Texas Pete seasoned bacon, cheese sauce and jalapeños.

Brownie Milkshake – Hand-dipped vanilla milkshake perfectly blended with real brownies, a signature chocolate syrup and topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Full of flavor, these new menu items are available now through February 28. These Winter items will leave your taste buds tingling and have you coming back for seconds.