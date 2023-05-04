Wedding Cake Beverages Return to PJ's Coffee

The wedding bells are ringing at PJ’s Coffee with something brewed — the fan-favorite Southern Wedding Cake beverages are back for a limited time!

Starting today, guests can indulge in the perfect union of lavish vanilla and almond flavors to celebrate the season of love in three classic ways:

Southern Wedding Cake Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam — Southern Wedding Cake Cold Brew sweetened and topped with a creamy, sweet cold foam that slowly cascades down into the beverage like icing on a cake.

Southern Wedding Cake Iced Latte — Espresso and whole milk, sweetened with almond and vanilla syrups, served over ice. This latte vows to be a refreshing option to make it down the aisle.

Southern Wedding Cake Velvet Ice — Rich, decadent flavors of almond and vanilla blended with Southern Wedding Cake cold brew concentrate, milk and ice. With a whipped cream topping, PJ’s ensures a lifetime of happiness.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Southern Wedding Cake beverages that everyone has been waiting for,” says PJ’s Vice President of Brand Strategy Reid Nolte. “Southern Wedding Cake has a unique and charming flavor profile that is unmatched. With enhanced notes of light almond and decadent vanilla in our blend, we love how passionate our guests are for one of our favorite seasonal flavors.”