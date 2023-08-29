    Welbilt Appoints Dianna Nielsen as VP of Global Accounts

    Industry News | August 29, 2023
    Nielsen has been in the industry for over 31 years.

    Welbilt, Inc. today announced the appointment of Dianna Nielsen as Vice President of Global Accounts, effective September 1, 2023. In her role, Nielsen will lead and manage a global account customer for the Welbilt brand portfolio. 

    Nielsen has been in the industry for over 31 years at various foodservice equipment companies, including  Delfield, a Welbilt brand. She rejoins Welbilt after most recently serving as Vice President of Global Strategic  Accounts at Carpigiani, another Ali Group company.  

    Commenting on the appointment, Jim Courtright, Senior Vice President of Sales for Welbilt, says: “Dianna’s  broad industry exposure complements our focus on supporting the growth of our chain account business. I’m  excited for her return to Welbilt’s global portfolio.” 

