Didn’t get to celebrate your besties enough on National Best Friends Day? No worries – Wendy’s has the perfect treat for you and your crew: Frosty Trios*!

Available now, fans can purchase a bundle of three of the new Frosty Swirls or Frosty Fusions to savor all the flavors with one tasty digital exclusive. Individually wonderful and together extraordinary, these sweet savings are all about enjoying a treat with your friends and family, because you’re better together – just like Frosty Trios.

Ready to swirl into deliciousness with your crew? Indulge in a Frosty Swirls Trio, featuring a small version of each new flavor, for just $7 in the Wendy’s app or online*:

Strawberry Frosty Swirl: Sweet, juicy strawberry sauce swirled and topped on a creamy Frosty.

Caramel Frosty Swirl: Tastes like a cold, creamy candy bar.

Brownie Batter Frosty Swirl: The decadent, chocolatey Frosty treat of any fan's dreams.

Looking to mix things up with your best buds? Dive into our Frosty Fusions Trio, which includes a small Frosty Fusion in all three delicious flavor combinations, for $10*, in the Wendy’s app or online:

Pop-Tarts Strawberry Frosty Fusion: Combines Wendy’s Frosty and sweet strawberry sauce with chunks of strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers pieces.

OREO Brownie Frosty Fusion: Features the classic Frosty swirled with chocolatey Brownie Batter sauce mixed with perfectly crunchy OREO cookie pieces.

Caramel Crunch Frosty Fusion: Blends the classic Frosty with crunchy toffee pieces and a sweet caramel sauce.

Celebrate your BFFs and make new memories with Wendy’s Frosty Trios, because what’s better than one Frosty? Three Frosty treats, shared with the people you love.

*Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy’s. For digital order only in the Wendy’s App or online. Account registration required to order in the App. Pricing may be higher in Alaska and Hawaii.

OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license. POP-TARTS and affiliated trademarks are owned by Kellanova, used with permission.