Wendy's to Distribute $70K to 16 Charitable Organizations

The Wendy's Company announced today that it will make charitable donations across the U.S. and Canada to 16 organizations nominated by its employees as part of Wendy's Community Giving Program.

The program, which began is 2020, is available globally and allows Company employees to drive Wendy's community support toward causes of personal importance that align with Wendy's core categories of charitable giving: foster care adoption, hunger and food integrity, youth and families, and vibrant communities. Organizations were nominated by employees in eight states and in Ontario, Canada, with a heavy concentration in Ohio where Wendy's is headquartered. Nominating employees represent roles like Field Training Manager, Global Franchise Legal Coordinator, Division Marketing Manager and Senior Analyst International Accounting.

"Doing the right thing in the right way is something our founder, Dave Thomas, believed in," says Liliana Esposito, Wendy's Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer. "That belief still guides our company and our Good Done Right approach to corporate responsibility. Our Community Giving Program keeps Dave's legacy alive and supports organizations and causes that are important to our employees."

Employees could request financial support for a charitable organization in the range of $2,500 - $10,000.

New charitable contributions include:

$70,000 across organizations throughout Wendy's North American restaurant footprint:

Ohio USO – Columbus, OH Heroes Landing – Zanesville, OH Raise the Future – Denver, CO Central Community House – Columbus, OH One Dublin – Dublin, OH Feed the Kids Columbus – Columbus, OH Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio – Columbus, OH Operation Food Search – St. Louis, MO South Shore Foster Closet – Boston, MA Dublin Food Pantry – Dublin, OH Arizona Center for African American Resources – Scottsdale, AZ Camp Sunshine – Casco, ME Compassion Planet – Rocklin, CA Food Hub, All People's Church – Brampton, ON Gahanna Residents in Need – Gahanna, OH Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter – Bentonville, AR



Since 2020, Wendy's has supported more than 75 unique organizations through nearly $320,000 in donations in local communities across its global footprint through the Community Giving Program.