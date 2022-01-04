Wendy's Drops List of January Deals to Begin New Year

Wendy's is offering a host of special deals to ring in the new year.
Raise a *Breakfast* Toast to free Drinks on Wendy’s
- Wake Up with Wendy’s Breakfast & Bevs: Start the year - and your morning - off right in 2022. Beginning January 10, with the purchase of any Wendy’s breakfast sandwich, you will receive a free drink of your choosing We’re talking all the drinks...if it comes in Wendy’s cup, it’s free. From Frosty-ccinos to Dave’s Craft lemonades to soft drinks – it’s all free. This refreshing offer will be available in-restaurant or via the Wendy’s mobile app from January 10 – February 20. You can’t sleep on this deal.
Setting Your New Year’s Fry-solutions...
- Fry-YAY, Any Day...Every Week: Hope you remembered to set your New Year’s fry-solutions, because they’re coming true this year and they’re hotter and crispier than ever. Now through February 27, score a free medium fry with any purchase any day...every week via the Wendy’s mobile app. This offer refreshes weekly, so make any day a fry-YAY this month.
- Fry-Day Festivities Continue: Three cheers for Fry-day freebies to ring in the new year! (And three more cheers for Wendy’s Hot & Crispy Fries being preferred nearly 2:1 to McDonalds French Fries in a national taste test...) This month, Wendy’s jampacked Fry-day Freebie offers include:
- Fry-day, 1/7: Free Spicy Chicken Sandwich w/ medium fry purchase
- Fry-day, 1/14 (via mobile order): Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggs w/ medium fry purchase
- Fry-day, 1/21: 200 Bonus Points with purchase of any Lunch or Dinner Premium Combo (Pro Tip: 200 pts. unlock a free small Fry in Wendy’s Rewards store)
- Fry-day, 1/28: Free medium Frosty w/ medium fry purchase
New Year’s Deal Drop >>> New Year’s Ball Drop
- New Year, New You & New Savings: Whether your New Year’s goals are to see more friends or score more deals – Wendy's can help you hit those resolutions!
- Hungry for something sweet, affordable and looking to give back? Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags are still available for purchase for just $2 through January 31, getting you a FREE Jr. Frosty with any purchase every. single. day. in 2022. And don’t forget—proceeds from sales go directly to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption (DTFA).
- Hungry for more greens this year? Get $2 off of any salad on the menu.
- Celebrating with friends? Wendy’s premium hamburgers are BOGO for $1 throughout the entire month of January, with the offer refreshing weekly.
- Craving a good deal? Earn $2 off any lunch or dinner premium combo throughout January (offer refreshes weekly), or $3 off your $15 in-app order every day this month.
