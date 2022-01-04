Wendy's Drops List of January Deals to Begin New Year

Wendy's is offering a host of special deals to ring in the new year. Raise a *Breakfast* Toast to free Drinks on Wendy’s Wake Up with Wendy’s Breakfast & Bevs: Start the year - and your morning - off right in 2022. Beginning January 10, with the purchase of any Wendy’s breakfast sandwich, you will receive a free drink of your choosing We’re talking all the drinks...if it comes in Wendy’s cup, it’s free. From Frosty-ccinos to Dave’s Craft lemonades to soft drinks – it’s all free. This refreshing offer will be available in-restaurant or via the Wendy’s mobile app from January 10 – February 20. You can’t sleep on this deal. Setting Your New Year’s Fry-solutions... Fry-YAY, Any Day...Every Week: Hope you remembered to set your New Year’s fry-solutions, because they’re coming true this year and they’re hotter and crispier than ever. Now through February 27, score a free medium fry with any purchase any day...every week via the Wendy’s mobile app. This offer refreshes weekly, so make any day a fry-YAY this month.

