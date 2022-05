In celebration of National Hamburger Day on 5/28, Wendy's is throwing in a bonus deal. National [Ham]Burger Day Bonus - Free Delivery: Enjoy free in-app delivery on any Wendy’s purchase to help you indulge in hamburgers at home when you order in the Wendy’s App from 5/23 – 6/5.

