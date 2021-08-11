Wendy's Signs Deal with REEF to Open 700 Ghost Kitchens in Five Years

The Wendy's Company and REEF – the largest operator of mobility, logistics hubs and kitchens – today announced a new development commitment to open and operate 700 delivery kitchens over the next five years across the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. The commitment builds upon the successful test of eight delivery kitchens in Canada beginning in late 2020. Through this commitment, REEF will become the first Wendy's franchisee in the United Kingdom.

Wendy's and REEF expect to open approximately 50 delivery kitchens in 2021, with the remainder launched by 2025.

"The demand for convenient delivery solutions means we must look for opportunities beyond our traditional restaurant formats, especially in dense urban areas," says Abigail Pringle, Wendy's President, International and Chief Development Officer. "This partnership with REEF is testimony to our ambitions, the potential we see to grow our beloved brand and our quest to reach more customers in more ways."

"We are proud to partner with Wendy's to show how a restaurant brand can successfully and conveniently scale with REEF's delivery kitchen platform to reach more customers faster and with Wendy's world famous commitment to quality food and service," says Michael Beacham, President of REEF Kitchens. "Wendy's is an incredible brand and we look forward to being a part of their continued success in the future."

REEF's network of delivery kitchens, in over 30 cities around the world, helps reduce traffic congestion and pollution by bringing food closer to the customer. REEF Kitchens are conveniently placed and mean shorter deliveries in your neighborhood.