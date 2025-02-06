The big game might have half of football fans saying, “Son of…!” But Wendy’s is saying, “Son of… Baconator.” A $3 Son of Baconator*, that is.

Whether fans are exhausted by celebration or disappointment come Super Sick Monday, aka the most called-out day of work of the year, Wendy’s is offering a $3 “S.O.B” and a $2 breakfast sandwich app-only deal to help get you through one of the most difficult days of the year.

That’s right, Wendy’s iconic Son of Baconator is just $3 through March 16*. We’re talking two fresh, never frozen beef hamburger patties** with melty American cheese and bacon – four delicious strips of Applewood smoked bacon, to be exact. And in the morning, Wendy’s Rewards members can get a$2 breakfast sandwich with qualifying purchase, exclusively on the Wendy’s app through March 3***. Savor a fresh-cracked Grade A egg, grilled sausage or bacon, and American cheese on a toasted English muffin, croissant or biscuit.



*Limited time only. U.S. price and participation may vary. Not valid in a combo or on third-party delivery platforms.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

*** Offer only available at participating U.S. Wendy’s for a limited time. Offer must be redeemed in the Wendy’s App. App download and account registration required. See offers in the Wendy’s App for further details.