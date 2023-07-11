Wetzel's Pretzels Rolls Out New Guava Mangonada Drink

Wetzel’s Pretzels is making a splash this summer with its new refreshing Guava Mangonada drink, featuring the popular chili lime seasoning brand Tajín.

Beginning today, this season’s most craveable drink is a handcrafted mango and guava slushie mixed with Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce that is made with 100% natural chilies, lime juice, sea salt and a touch of apricot. Topped with real fruit mango puree and dashes of Tajín Clásico Seasoning, the Guava Mangonada creates an explosion of sweet, mildly spicy and tangy flavor in every sip.

“Recognized for an impressive track record of menu innovation, we use consumer trends and guest insights to drive exciting new flavors combinations, done in a Wetzel’s way. The immense popularity of Tajín and Mangonada, one of the 10 fastest-growing menu items, coupled with fans’ obsession for the drink in test locations, made bringing the unbelievably delicious beverage to the masses a no-brainer,” says Wetzel’s Pretzels Chief Marketing Officer Kim Freer. “We’re thrilled to partner with a premium brand known for its irresistible flavor and influence on snacking to create a fun, fresh drink for the summer. In doing so, we wanted to take the handheld happiness experience of a traditional mangonada to the next level with the addition of sweet guava to pack even more flavor into each sip.”

Available throughout Hispanic Heritage Month and until Sunday, Oct. 22, the Guava Mangonada is a delicious and visually stunning beverage with Tajín’s chamoy sauce swirls and a bright seasoning blend. This innovative partnership celebrates the diverse fanbase of the pretzel’s purveyor and Tajín through high-quality ingredients.

“We’re proud to partner with Wetzel's Pretzels, bringing two iconic brands together to create a unique twist on a classic treat,” says Javier Leyva, Director for Tajín USA. “The perfect pairing resulted in a crazy good drink that we know our collective fans will love.”

Wetzel’s Rewards members can score $1 off their first purchase of the refreshing mangonada by using code TAJIN in the Wetzel’s mobile app from July 24 – August 4th.