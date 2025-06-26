Whataburger fans, summer just got a whole lot fresher. Introducing Whatafreshers – a new line of premium craft beverages designed to bring the temperatures down while unleashing serious flavor. First to make a splash? The Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher – a vibrant, sun-soaked swirl with all the flair of the Southwest.

This lively blend combines zesty lemon and tangy raspberry with a desert-inspired hint of prickly pear. Crafted with real raspberries and citrus, it showcases a bright, refreshing taste that’s perfect for any moment. Launching July 1, the Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher is here to beat the heat and treat your taste buds – all at once.

The Whatafresher is more than just a drink – it’s the first taste of Whataburger’s next wave of innovation. Whatafreshers are the brand’s latest way to serve up punchy flavors and playful personality as it celebrates 75 years. Debuting alongside Whataburger’s first-ever craft lemonade, the Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher joins a growing lineup of top-tier, flavorful beverages. Whether you’re enjoying one with a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit to kickstart your day or chilling your palate after a midnight bite from a Spicy Chicken Sandwich, this drink stays undefeated— breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

“Whatafreshers are artfully blended to deliver a full sensory experience – bold ingredients, radiant colors, and cooling revitalization all in one cup,” said Debbie Stroud, president and chief executive officer of Whataburger. “The Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher is a standout addition to our crave-worthy beverage lineup and another step in our exciting story of menu innovation.”

Every unfolding chapter needs a main character—and ours is ready to steal the spotlight. Prepare for big smiles and even bigger sass from our fresh-faced digital spokesperson, making her social media debut in July. She’s got quick wit, killer style, and she’s arriving just in time to introduce the world to the Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher. It’s the bold refreshment you didn’t know you needed—until now.

The Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher lands at participating Whataburger locations priced at an affordable $3.69 for a 16-ounce drink or $3.99 for a 20-ounce drink.

Hungry for more? Whataburger has fans covered 24/7 – whether they swing through the drive-thru, order online or tap into the Whataburger App. Guests who download the app and create an account automatically earn a free Whataburger and start earning points to spend toward their go-to favorites. Visit Whataburger.com for further details.