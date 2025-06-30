There’s a new Slider in town — and it’s bringing a whole new flavor to America’s favorite fast-food menu. White Castle, the family-owned fast-food pioneer that’s been serving up steamy, craveable Sliders since 1921, is proud to debut its newest permanent menu item: the Crispy Chicken Slider. Bigger. Crispier. Cravier. And absolutely worthy of its own crown.

Made with tender, juicy all-white meat chicken, coated in a crispy buttermilk breading and drizzled with White Castle’s flavorful new honeycomb mustard sauce, the Crispy Chicken Slider is sandwiched between the brand’s signature pillowy soft buns. For just 20¢ more, customers can upgrade to the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Slider, dressed to impress with American cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato and the new honeycomb mustard sauce.

“This isn’t just an update — it’s an upgrade,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We’ve listened to our Cravers, and our culinary team has over delivered. They have crafted a chicken Slider that elevates our Crave quotient and will have customers clamoring for more. And all for a price that’s a great value.”

While the Crispy Chicken Slider brings a bigger bite and irresistible flavor, it is priced 10¢ less than the previous version — proving once again that White Castle always leads with taste and value.

Craver Nation Members Score Big

To celebrate the launch, White Castle is inviting fans to sink their teeth into an exclusive $5 Crispy Chicken Combo, available only in the Craver Nation Rewards program. The combo includes two Crispy Chicken Sliders, a small fry and a small soft drink — all for just five bucks.

“Craver Nation is our way of rewarding loyalty with real savings,” Richardson said. “This combo lets our members try the new Slider and taste just how good value can be.”

Craver Nation Rewards is free to join. Customers need only to download the White Castle app and register to enjoy immediate savings.



Crave Summer, Crave Chicken, Crave Castle

To keep the summer vibes going, White Castle is also dropping limited-edition “Crispy Chicken Summer” swag, available at HouseOfCrave.com. Branded merchandise for the ultimate slider fan includes a beach towel, hat, keychain and sticker sheet.

“We always aim to bring the fun with the flavor,” Richardson said. “This summer, we’re delivering both — in the Castle and at your doorstep.”