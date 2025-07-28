Coco Robotics, the world’s leading urban robot delivery platform, announced a new partnership with White Castle to launch autonomous deliveries via Uber Eats – starting in Chicago. This is the 101-year-old restaurant’s first deployment of robotic delivery, building on Coco’s growing footprint across major U.S. cities.

The launch marks an important milestone in White Castle’s exploration of autonomous delivery. By integrating Coco’s zero-emission delivery robots into the Uber Eats platform, the brand aims to streamline fulfillment, reduce parking lot congestion, and get food to customers faster – all without compromising quality or convenience.

“This partnership is about driving smarter operations where it matters most,” said Chris Shaffery, Vice President of Operations at White Castle. “By testing Coco’s robots at a high-traffic location, we’re seeking to ease congestion, speed up service, and allow our team to stay focused on quality – helping us serve more customers, more efficiently.”

Coco’s AI-powered robots are already a familiar sight in Chicago, having operated in the city since 2024. Designed for dense, urban environments, the company’s compact delivery bots have safely completed over 500,000 zero-emission deliveries across cities like Los Angeles, Miami, and Helsinki. In Chicago, Coco’s bots have proven themselves across snow, slush, and cracked sidewalks – earning praise for reliability, food quality, and winter performance.

“Coco is already completing hundreds of thousands of orders, proving that autonomous food delivery is scaling rapidly,” said Melissa Fahs, Chief Commercial Officer at Coco Robotics. “By expanding our footprint through partners like Uber Eats, we’ve unlocked opportunities with national brands such as White Castle – bringing autonomous delivery to a quick-service staple that’s embracing technology to keep up with demand in high-traffic locations.”

Checkmate powers the real-time sync between White Castle’s menu, Uber Eats, and the in-store POS – ensuring seamless order flow and fulfillment. As autonomous delivery is layered in through Uber’s ecosystem, Checkmate provides restaurants with visibility into Coco’s delivery status via the Checkmate portal, helping them stay informed and responsive throughout the process..

“This is a great example of how smart integrations simplify complex operations,” said Amit Solanki, VP of Engineering at Checkmate. “By syncing menus, orders, and in-store systems in real time, we help restaurants stay agile – even as advanced delivery solutions like autonomous handoffs are introduced into the mix.”

“Expanding our partnership with Coco Robotics to include White Castle’s autonomous deliveries in Chicago is another exciting milestone,” said Megan Jensen, Head of Autonomous Delivery Operations at Uber Eats. “Thanks to Checkmate’s integration, merchants can access autonomous delivery with no added complexity – helping us deliver more seamlessly integrated solutions as restaurants embrace new technologies.

Customers ordering from the first participating White Castle location in Chicago may now be matched with a Coco robot directly through the Uber Eats app. When the robot arrives, customers receive an alert to meet it outside, unlock the lid via the app, and collect their items – no additional steps, tips or fees required.