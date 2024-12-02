Bigfoot Fry Co., the innovative virtual brand from Galardi Group, parent company of iconic restaurant concepts Wienerschnitzel, Tastee Freez, and Hamburger Stand, is continuing to roll out the most creative and monstrous options on today’s top food delivery apps.

Available exclusively through DoorDash and Uber Eats, six new Loaded Fry Burritos combine Bigfoot Fry Co.’s signature loaded fries with bold flavors in a hearty, portable format designed for today’s delivery-driven consumer.

Building on the brand’s commitment to turning fries into crave-worthy meals, the new burrito creations include an array of mouthwatering options like the Ultimate Chili Cheeseburger Fries Burrito, Irish Nachio Fries Burrito, and the Philly Fries Burrito, each packed with golden fries, premium toppings, and delicious sauces—all wrapped in a warm tortilla.

“Since launching, Bigfoot Fry Co, has captivated a loyal following among American cuisine lovers and truly pairs seamlessly with the Galardi Group’s existing portfolio,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Galardi Group. “Expanding the menu offerings was a logical next step given the lack of American loaded fry burrito concepts. These burritos are driving rapid growth in the delivery market, capturing the attention of diners seeking a fun, filling, and completely unique meal—highlighting an exciting opportunity for expansion.”

Launched earlier this year, Bigfoot Fry Co. currently operates out of more than 200 locations and is on track to exceed 300 by the end of Q1 2025. Positioned to drive sales and create new opportunities for growth, this not only enhances existing franchise operations but also opens the door to expanding Galardi Group’s reach beyond the traditional quick-service market.

“Our franchisees have embraced Bigfoot Fry Co. as an opportunity to tap into the growing delivery market,” added Courtney Green, Senior Manager of the Galardi Group. “The increased demand among consumers for convenient and innovative dining options has paved the way for virtual brands like Bigfoot to thrive. With the addition of Loaded Fry Burritos, we’re creating even more opportunities to delight customers while driving incremental revenue.”

Bigfoot Fry Co. offers a fully digital dining experience, available exclusively on DoorDash and Uber Eats. The new Loaded Fry Burritos join an existing menu of loaded fries, further solidifying the brand’s position as a leader in virtual dining concepts.