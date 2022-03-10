Wings Over Teams with NCAA Basketball Athletes on 'Madness Meals'

Wings Over has announced that they are collaborating with over 15 of the best Men’s & Women’s NCAA Basketball athletes to create custom “Madness Meals” at Wings Over locations nationwide.

On March 10, Wings Over will be launching 15+ custom Madness Meals designed by NCAA Athletes themselves. Athletes customized their favorite Wings Over meals with their favorite flavors, sides, and drinks!

The “Madness Meals” collaborations are launching just in time for the NCAA Basketball Tournaments. For the first time ever, Wings Over was able to partner with athletes due to recent changes in regulations around College Athlete's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).

“College athletics have always been a huge part of our Wings Over communities, so for our first major NIL Campaign, it was crucial for us to collaborate with Student-Athletes. College athletes have loved eating at Wings Over for years, so we are incredibly excited to finally give them the opportunity to share their favorite meals and flavors with their fans by creating their own custom Madness Meals,” says Wings Over’s Marketing Director, Connor Nolte.

“Our main priority was to showcase and highlight our incredible Student-Athlete Partners by creating a meal that has their name on it, and they are proud of,” adds Nolte.

The “Madness Meals” campaign is headlined by some of the top Men’s & Women’s NCAA Basketball athletes in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, including: Al Durham, Aziaha James, Christyn Williams, Chucky Hepburn, Darryl Morsell, Jacy Sheldon, Jada Boyd, Jared Bynum, Kateri Poole, Kennedy Todd-Williams, Leaky Black, Malaki Branham, Maya Dodson, Nate Watson, Noah Horchler, Ryan Cormac, Sam Brunelle, and Tyler Wahl.