Wingstop to Give Away Chicken Sandwiches for a Year in New York City

The rapidly-expanding flavor brand with nine restaurants across Manhattan alone – announced can't-miss giveaways at several locations across the New York City area today. The first 50 fans at various locations will receive "Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Year" in the form of a gift card.

The giveaway comes on the heels of Wingstop's entrance into the Chicken Sandwich game. When first launched in August, the sandwich was in such high demand that four weeks of supply sold out in a matter of days across the country. Now – with supply built up and proven consumer demand – Wingstop has brought their cooked-to-order, hand sauced-and-tossed Chicken Sandwich back to New York City with a craveable giveaway to lucky fans.

The first 50 fans in line at the following restaurants starting at 6 p.m. ET on the dates below will receive the free sandwich giveaway:

Tuesday, Oct. 18 – 86 Delancey St.

– 86 Delancey St. Wednesday, Oct. 19 – 2665 Broadway – Grand Opening event

– 2665 Broadway – Grand Opening event Thursday, Oct. 20 – 935 8th Ave.

– 935 8th Ave. Friday, Oct. 21 – 80 Carmine St. – Grand Opening event

"Wingstop has one of the most loyal fanbases in the restaurant game, and we're ready to bolster this devoted fandom in NYC," says Donnie Upshaw, Wingstop's Chief People Officer and SVP of Corporate Restaurants. "We're serving up some serious flavor in the area and dialing up our brand swagger to match the fast moving, culture-driven city that's our backdrop. To get your hands on our flavorful Chicken Sandwiches for a full year, you don't want to miss this!"

The "Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Year" giveaway is granted in the form of $350 Wingstop gift cards – valued greater than the current dine-in price of one a la carte Chicken Sandwich, hand-sauced-and-tossed in the flavor of the fans' choosing, each week for a full year.

Even if not among the first lucky 50, fans can find their new favorite Chicken Sandwich at Wingstop, offered in 12 bold, distinctive flavors on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app. The a la carte Wingstop Chicken Sandwich with a dip costs only $5.49, and fans craving the combo can get the sandwich and dip alongside hand-cut fries and a drink for just $7.99.