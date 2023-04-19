    Wingstop Introduces Hot Box Bundle

    Industry News | April 19, 2023
    Wingstop's new Hot Box Bundle.
    Wingstop
    The box ranges from $8.99 to $13.99.

    In celebration of the highest holiday, Wingstop is introducing the Wingstop Hot Box—the newest menu item, sure to curb even the craziest case of the munchies. Available April 20-23, 2023 in restaurants nationwide, the limited-time menu innovation satisfies the most-craved munchie hankerings, tingling taste buds with spicy, cheesy, salty and natural herb flavors.   

    Fans can choose between a Wingstop Chicken Sandwich, 8-piece boneless or classic wings, or 3-piece tenders, which come hand sauced-and-tossed in a spicy, cheesy dry rub. Together, the cooked-to-order chicken and bed of fries come drizzled in a spicy lit ranch, topped with hot cheese puff dust and a natural herb seasoning, with an ice-cold 20 oz. drink and side of ranch for an amplified flavor experience. The Wingstop Hot Box ranges from $8.99 to $13.99 depending on protein selection.

    "It's no secret that our fans celebrate this holiday with Wingstop in hand," says Michael Skipworth, Wingstop's President & CEO. "We're serious about serving flavor and 4/20 is no exception. This year, we're going the extra mile with the specially-made Wingstop Hot Box with amped up flavor to accompany—or enhance—fans' holiday celebrations."

    The Wingstop Hot Box can be ordered on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

    read more