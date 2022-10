Wingstop is offering free delivery Halloween weekend (10/28 to 10/31) on Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app. With just a $5 minimum, free delivery can be used on anything from the new Wingstop Chicken Sandwich available in 12 flavors, Wing Group Packs for big Halloween parties, Voodoo Fries for spooky snacking in between trick-or-treaters and everything in between.