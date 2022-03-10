Wingstop Signs 11 NIL Deals with Women's College Basketball Players

Wingstop Inc. is a natural choice for fueling hours of basketball viewing so, for this year's tournament, the brand is making flavor more accessible to fans nationwide with a free delivery promotion and bundle offer. But Wingstop realizes there's more on the table. The brand is announcing a program to celebrate the talent of women on the court and is "giving wings" to athletes deserving of the spotlight. The program kicks off with 11 NIL partnerships with powerhouse wing players in the women's college tournament.

It's no secret that program investment, media coverage, and even player swag bags for female athletes have historically paled in comparison to their male counterparts. The program not only gifts key wing players with top-of-the-line swag bags, it also provides a platform for players to share their experiences and achievements on social media, in hopes of inspiring the next generation of players.

For the 2022 basketball tournament, Wingstop's NIL roster nods to the brand's 11 iconic flavors in partnership with the following 11 wing players:

Angel Reese, University of Maryland

Ayoka Lee, Kansas State University

Dyaisha Fair, University at Buffalo

Jakia Brown-Turner, NC State University

Jayda Curry, University of California, Berkeley

Lexie Hull, Stanford University

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor University

Rhyne Howard, University of Kentucky

Rori Harmon, University of Texas

Sonia Citron, University of Notre Dame

Veronica Burton, Northwestern University

"We're excited to support women's athletics and continue our engagement in other ways within the space," says Wingstop's Chief Growth Officer, Marisa Carona. "To the women who bring flavor to their games every day, we're cheering for you and are proud to support you. And to those rallying from the couch, we have you covered with our free delivery promotion and Big Night In Bundle. It's a win-win!"

While watching the tournament, fans can follow along on each players' social channels and indulge in flavor without leaving the TV's view thanks to a free delivery promotion redeemable on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app, which will run March 17-20, March 24-27 and April 1-4 in the United States. To make ordering simple, the brand is running a Big Night In Bundle, where fans can order 25 boneless wings in three flavors with three dips for $19.99, starting on March 14.

Outside of social media, fans will notice Wingstop's extended advertising footprint on ESPN and ESPN 2 during the women's tournament. Wingstop's support of women echoes the brand's commitment to foster a diverse and inclusive environment through their ongoing ESG initiatives.