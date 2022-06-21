Yogurt Mill Celebrating 38 Years with Truck Stops

Everyone loves soft serve frozen yogurt on their special day but what happens when your favorite place for swirls has a birthday of its own? They bring the party to you. In celebration of Yogurt Mill’s 38th birthday the brand is giving away a two-hour stop of their brand-new yogurt truck. The fro-yo shop on wheels will come to the location of your choice and gift up to 75 people the best frozen yogurt in the Central Valley. Guests can enter by following, liking and commenting their favorite YM memory Yogurt Mill’s Facebook or Instagram posts Monday June 20th - Saturday, June 25th. 5 winners from each platform will win a $38 gift card and one lucky Grand Prize winner will win the mobile party.

At their brick and mortar locations Yogurt Mill offers 27 soft serve flavors daily that includes 10 core flavors, Dole Pineapple & Vanilla Oat Milk. The menu features dairy free, low fat, non-fat and sugar free options. Offerings rotate and include classics as well as innovative flavors like Big Pop, a combination of Dole Pineapple & Cherry Sorbet. Guests can choose from dozens of toppings including popular Bake Shop made Brownies to Tajin, a powdered Chili/Lime seasoning. The menu also includes shakes, acai bowls and their newest offering scoopable cookie dough.

“We are proud to have served the Central Valley great frozen yogurt for such a long time,” says Larry Young, CEO and Co-Founder. “We have watched our customers go from kids to teens to parents of kids and teens, and celebrated victories and milestones with them all along the way. We couldn’t think of a better way to honor our birthday than to reward a long-time fan with a fro-yo party of their own.”

The newly launched truck offers three flavors of soft serve and can be reserved for events and fundraisers.