Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating the arrival of Spring with a fresh lineup of irresistible flavors, toppings and festive promotions. Leading the way is Peach Tart, joined by two middle handle exclusives, Plain Peach Swirl and Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, for the ultimate springtime indulgence available at participating Yogurtland locations nationwide while supplies last.

Guests can delight in the bright and fruity Peach Tart, an irresistible blend of tangy and sweet and made with real peaches, and the smooth and creamy Plain Peach Swirl, a middle handle swirl of Peach Tart and the Plain Tart frozen yogurt for the ultimate balance of sweet and tart. These flavors perfectly capture the essence of spring, offering a vibrant taste of peaches in every bite. To enhance the experience, guests can also enjoy playful toppings, such as Bunny Bunch Gummies and Peach Burst Gummies, which perfectly complement the lineup.

For chocolate lovers looking to create a more decadent cup, Yogurtland is introducing the viral-inspired Chocolate Pistachio Swirl. Rich and nutty, this middle handle exclusive that combines Chocolate and Pistachio frozen yogurt is oh-so-satisfying! Plus, to up the ante, guests can shell-ebrate the delicious fusion with the debut of Yogurtland’s one-day-only launch of its Pistachio Giant Spoon, available on April 12. Guests who spend at least $12 in-store will receive a complimentary Pistachio Giant Spoon, available while supplies last, with a limit of four spoons per transaction (excludes catering, third-party delivery, merchandise, and online orders).

“Spring is all about fresh flavors and enjoying time with our friends and loved ones who matter most,” said Brittany Knollmiller, Head of Marketing at Yogurtland. “From the refreshing Peach Tart to the rich Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, our flavors and promotions like our Giant Spoon Days are designed to make the season extra special for our guests, whether you’re sharing with family, friends or treating yourself.”

To add to the refreshing treats this season, Yogurtland fans can celebrate Earth Day with a sweet online exclusive Buy One Dirt Cup, Get One Free deal. The Dirt Cup is made with a base of Chocolate frozen yogurt topped with cookies and cream crumble and sour gummy worms. Orders can be placed online at yogurtland.com or through the Yogurtland mobile app using the code EARTHDAY at checkout, available exclusively on April 22.