Yonutz to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with New SMASHED Ice Cream and Menu Lineup

Yonutz, the celebrated and social media-famous donut and ice cream concept, creator of the famed Yonutz SMASHED Donut, and three-time winner of Dessert Wars, will celebrate National Ice Cream Day with the launch of its Yonutz SMASHED Ice Cream and Create Yo! Own menu on Sunday, July 16. To mark the occasion, the first 50 customers starting at 2 p.m. will be treated to a complimentary Create Yo! Own SMASHED Ice Cream treat, available at participating stores nationwide.

Commencing on National Ice Cream Day, guests are invited to indulge in the all-new SMASHED Ice Cream menu, featuring 12 unique and whimsical creations that transform the classic ice cream experience. Each creation begins with a generous scoop of ice cream, which is then hand-smashed with treats ranging from marshmallows, cookie crumbles and chocolate chips, to syrups, graham crackers and more. Guests can savor SMASHED favorites in ice cream form, such as the Nutella Crunch SMASHED Ice Cream with Nutella, cookie dough, OREO and a Nutella mini donut; Birthday Cake SMASHED Ice Cream featuring Little Debbie cakes, rainbow sprinkles, Golden OREO, a mini donut of choice and confetti sprinkles; and the YoAngelolo Cookie Dough SMASHED Ice Cream, inspired by TikTok and YouTube celebrity YoAngelolo and featuring cookie dough, cookie crisp, and Chips Ahoy! cookies, to name a few.

“We’re excited to introduce our newest mind-blowing offerings to fans in celebration of National Ice Cream Day,” says Tony Bahu, CEO and founder of Yonutz. “At Yonutz, our goal is to delight your taste buds with our unique spin on classic desserts. With the addition of our SMASHED Ice Cream and ‘Create Yo! Own’ menu, we want every guest to feel inspired by the experience during each visit.”

In addition to the all-new Yonutz SMASHED Ice Cream menu, guests can unleash their creativity with the Create Yo! Own SMASHED Donuts, Milkshakes, and Ice Cream menu. With endless combinations, Yonutz inspires dessert lovers to create personalized SMASHED creations featuring premium flavors combined with a variety of delectable toppings, mix-ins, and drizzles to satisfy every sweet tooth.

Backed by The Original Shark from Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington, and rising to further fame with the founder’s son and TikTok and YouTube celebrity Angelo Bahu, Yonutz is rapidly growing with locations in Boise, Idaho; Farmington, Utah; Greenwood Village, Colorado; Las Vegas, Nevada; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Orem, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Sunrise, Florida and Yukon, Oklahoma, and several more slated to open by end of year.