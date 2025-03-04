Your Pie, the original fast-casual pizza pioneer, is shaking up the menu with a mouthwatering new addition—handcrafted sandwiches made with our signature family dough recipe that fans know and love. Launching just in time to satisfy cravings for lunch, dinner, or a mid-day snack, these sandwiches bring a new twist to the pizza shop experience.

“Our customers love us and want more reasons to visit more often. Our new pizza shop sandwiches offer an on-the-go product that foodies will love,” said Lisa Dimson, Chief Marketing Officer at Your Pie. “We invite guests to taste what our dough can do. Our sandwiches are made with fresh ingredients and served with specialty ranch mashups – each a unique twist on Your Pie’s fan favorite housemade ranch. Enjoy them with kettle chips and a drink for a meal that’s next level. Try all three!”

Your Pie’s new lineup includes:

The Italian – A trio of pepperoni, bacon, ham, with melty mozzarella, feta, chopped romaine, banana peppers, black olives, red onions, oregano, and salt & pepper, served with our house-made Feta Ranch.

Chicken Bacon Ranch – A fan favorite flavor of melty mozzarella, chicken, crispy bacon, chopped romaine, ripe Roma tomatoes, red onions, oregano, and salt & pepper, served with our housemade Jalapeño Ranch.

Chicken Caprese – An Italian classic reimagined with chicken, a double dose of shredded and fresh mozzarella, ripe Roma tomatoes, arugula, fresh basil, oregano, garlic, and salt & pepper, served with our housemade Pesto Ranch.

What makes them special? It’s all in our dough. Made fresh and baked to perfection in our brick ovens, these sandwiches deliver the flavor and texture you can only get from Your Pie. Whether you’re looking for a hearty lunch, a satisfying snack, or a fresh new option, these sandwiches have you covered. Guests can grab their favorite sandwich in-store or order online for easy pick-up or delivery at any participating location nationwide.

But That’s Not All—Pi(e) Day is Coming!

March 14th is Pi(e) Day—our take on Pi Day—and Your Pie is celebrating BIG! This is our biggest event of the year, designed just for our guests! For one day only, all 10” pizzas are just $5—whether you dine in, pick up, or order delivery.

Don’t miss out—mark your calendar for this all-day celebration! Gather your crew, grab your favorite pie, and join the pizza party at a Your Pie near you.

How to get the deal:

Visit any Your Pie location nationwide on March 14th

Order online or through the Your Pie Rewards app

New to the app? Download it now for VIP access to exclusive deals & events!

Your Pie continues to push the boundaries of what a pizza shop can do, and now, with handcrafted sandwiches and our biggest celebration of the year, there’s never been a better time to indulge.