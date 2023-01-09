Zalat Pizza Adds ZA’Bites and BeignYAYs to Permanent Menu

Zalat Pizza announced the launch of ZA’Bites and BeignYAYs to their permanent menu. ZA’Bites are the first real appetizers added to Zalat’s cult-favorite menu and BeignYAYs are the first offering of a house-made dessert.

ZA’Bites are shareable, bite-sized appetizers. The soft, pillowy, pretzel-like bites are baked and coated in real butter, coarse salt, and served with an accompanying dipping sauce.

Four versions of ZA’Bites will be available: Original ZA’Bites with a side of the company’s iconic, Sirancha dipping sauce, Nacho Cheese ZA’Bites with traditional nacho cheese dip, Salty Sweet ZA’Bites with maple syrup, and Pretzel ZA’Bites with a tangy Sirancha Mustard dipping sauce, which is also a new addition to the menu.

BeignYAYs are the company’s spin on a traditional French beignet: shareable, bite-sized desserts made with ZA’Bites, decadently coated in butter and cinnamon sugar, with a heaping side of powdered sugar and maple syrup for dipping.

Zalat Founder and CEO, Khanh Nguyen, says, “We’ve been testing ZA’Bites and BeignYAYs for months and are thrilled to introduce these outstanding new menu items to our loyal customers.” He continues, “Historically, we've focused solely on our pizzas. People have been asking for appetizers for years and we didn’t want to release something until we were truly excited about it and how it represents our brand. We consider the addition of ZA’Bites and BeignYAYs to be one of our greatest achievements. They are delicious. Our entire Zalat staff cannot get enough of them.”

BeignYAYs and ZA’Bites will be available on the permanent menu starting Tuesday, January 10.