Zaxby's Continues Promotion of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

Zaxby's announces the continuation of its promotional partnership with Sony Pictures on its upcoming action-adventure comedy film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Zaxby's, the premium quick-service restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, launched its limited-time Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal featuring its Ghostbusters-themed Cherry-Grape Blaster drink on Oct. 18 in advance of the film's release exclusively in movie theaters on Nov. 19.

"We are proud to continue our collaboration with Sony Pictures for its upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie," says Zaxby's CMO Joel Bulger. "With the creative execution of our Ghostbusters-themed TV spots, we strive to bring fans of two great brands–Zaxby's and Ghostbusters–together for the holiday season."

Zaxby's incorporated the Ghostbusters Mini-Pufts characters into its current TV spots and social content. Ahead of the movie release, Zaxby's also launched its Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal. The limited time offer features eight boneless wings tossed in one of Zaxby's nine sauces, including Original, BBQ, Wimpy, Tongue Torch, Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy, Nuclear, Insane and Hot Honey Mustard. The meal includes Zaxby's famous Texas Toast, its crinkle cut fries and a small drink. Customers also have the option to upgrade and "Go Big." For 80 cents more, guests will receive a large order of crinkle cut fries and a large drink.

Guests looking to complement their movie experience with more flavor are invited to enjoy the newly introduced, custom limited-time Cherry-Grape Blaster, an exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle drink that includes the refreshing taste of Sprite, packed with flavorful bursts of cherry and grape. The drink is also available in a lite version.

"Zaxby's fun and quirky approach to integrating the Mini-Pufts into its creative aligns perfectly with the family-friendly audience appeal of Ghostbusters: Afterlife," says Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management from Sony Entertainment Pictures. "The TV spots create tremendous excitement to go watch the movie exclusively in theaters Nov. 19."

Zaxby's Ghostbusters: Afterlife-themed promotional menu items are available until Dec. 26 at participating locations while supplies last.