Zaxbys is bringing its Southern charm to the East Coast. The brand has recently signed an agreement with Baltimore-based franchising group, Lattakia Group LLC, to develop four new locations, with plans for sites across Baltimore and Howard counties.

With seven years of franchising experience, a strong background in the food service industry, and family roots in the area, Lattakia Group LLC is passionate about bringing Zaxbys to Baltimore. Their deep connection to the local community fuels their excitement to introduce Zaxbys signature menu items and offer a new dining option to the region.

“We believe strongly in Zaxbys mission to deliver high-quality food that truly resonates with guests,” said a representative of Lattakia Group LLC. “The brand’s dedication to quality and its focus on community perfectly aligns with our own values. We’re excited to introduce this beloved concept to our hometown in the coming years and to help create a dining experience that brings people together while contributing to local growth.”

The East Coast is a priority for Zaxbys growth strategy in 2025, and this Baltimore agreement is a significant step forward in expanding the brand’s presence. In addition to the four locations planned for Baltimore, Zaxbys is also developing plans for locations in Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and most recently, New York City. Lattakia Group LLC is currently eyeing communities throughout Baltimore, including Nottingham, Rosedale, Glen Burnie, and Ellicott City.

“Baltimore offers an incredible opportunity for us, and we’re thrilled to partner with the Lattakia Group LLC, a dedicated and experienced local team,” said Mike Mettler, Chief Development Officer of Zaxbys. “With their proven franchising success and deep community ties, we’re confident they’ll help us introduce Zaxbys to local residents and support our continued momentum across the area. This marks the beginning of our presence in Baltimore and nearby communities.”