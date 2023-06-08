Zaxby's Offering Free Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries for Father's Day

In celebration of Father's Day this year, Zaxby's will offer free Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries with a purchase of $15 or more. The offer is valid on Sunday, June 18, 2023 via the Zaxby’s app and available at participating locations, while supplies last.

Zaxby's Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries are made with a base of crispy, crinkle-cut fries with Zaxby's signature seasoning salt, topped with tender cuts of chicken, marinated for over 12 hours and hand breaded in house, shredded blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, hardwood-smoked bacon and creamy buttermilk ranch dressing.