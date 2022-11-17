Ziggi's Coffee Announces Round of Franchise Signings

Ziggi’s Coffee, the rapidly growing Colorado-based franchise with over 60 locations in 12 states, announces an incredible group of recent franchise signings that will lead the company to develop up to eight new locations over the coming year in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, New Hampshire, New York and South Dakota.

Ziggi’s partners with only the highest qualified candidates who align with the company’s core values and will be good stewards of the brand through serving their communities and upholding the standards of quality and service.

“Our franchise owners are the best of the best and we are excited to expand our growing family with our latest franchise signings,” said Justin Livingston, Ziggi’s VP of Franchise Development. “Whether looking to create a family legacy or adding to their business portfolio, Ziggi’s franchise owners have access to an overwhelming amount of support and tools to put them on the path toward success.”

New Franchise Signings:

Arkansas

Franchise Owners: Chris and Anita Bryant, Nic and Cristal Bryant

“We wanted to break free from the large corporate environment and build a business for our families. With Ziggi’s, we are excited to create job opportunities and give back to our community.”

Illinois

Franchise Owner: Daniel Rago

“Ziggi’s provides an amazing amount of support unlike any other franchise I have seen. I am excited to start this new business and bring Ziggi’s to the Chicagoland area.”

Indiana

Franchise Owners: Craig and Lindsay Adams

“We were drawn to the Ziggi’s brand from our own personal experience at a Ziggi’s coffee shop. The moment we entered we were energized by the design, cleanliness, and the aroma. We were greeted with exceptional customer service and enjoyed the taste of high-quality food and drinks. We also really enjoyed the story of the founders, Brandon and Camrin Knudsen, and getting to meet them. Their story was inspiring, and it is clear they have a passion for family, the brand and their franchisees. The opportunity with Ziggi’s is unique as they offer a detailed roadmap that provides specific step-by-step groundwork for franchise owners, easing the uncertainty throughout the process.”

New Hampshire

Franchise Owners: Derek Beaudoin and Andrew Button

“We have been looking for a coffee business but just didn’t find anything we were confident about until we discovered Ziggi’s. We knew immediately that this was it. The more we become involved with the company, the more we love it. We can’t wait to bring this growing franchise to New England!”

New York

Franchise Owners: Chris Postilio and Joe Milillo

“The New York (Long Island) area needs an alternative to the big chains. With Ziggi’s we’ve discovered that not only is everything on the menu outstanding, but the branding is exceptional, and their franchise program is very well run and organized in a way that helps their franchisees succeed in a very competitive market.”

South Dakota

Franchise Owners: Michael and Liz Minor

“The choice to open a Ziggi's was influenced by the strong brand reputation the company has already earned. Being raised in the Sioux Falls area, and now raising our own family here, we are very excited to interact and give back to our local community. This opportunity has allowed us to fulfill our dream and bring something new to the city of Sioux Falls. We love Ziggi's coffee and can't wait for others to as well.”

Individuals who are interested in franchising with Ziggi’s Coffee can find more information at ziggiscoffee.com/franchise/ and are encouraged to get in touch with the Franchise Team by filling out an online inquiry form.