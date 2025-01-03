Ziggi’s Coffee announced the introduction of its first Pistachio Oat Milk Latte, Pistachio Blender, and Pistachio Cold Foam. These exclusive menu items mark the debut offering of pistachio-flavored drinks at Ziggi’s Coffee. These limited-time offers are joined by two new seasonal bread slice flavors: Frosted Lemon Bread and Gluten-Free Lemon Poppy Seed Raspberry Swirl. These limited-time treats will be available at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations nationwide now through spring.

Specifically, the Ziggi’s Coffee limited time menu items include:

Pistachio Oat Milk Latte – A creamy, smooth latte crafted with Oatly™ Oatmilk and topped with raw sugar crystals for a rich, nutty taste. Available in 12oz (hot only), 20oz, 24oz and 32oz sizes and offered as hot or iced starting at $5.50.

Pistachio Blender – A smooth blend of nutty pistachio flavor, bold cold brew, vanilla and chilled milk, finished with a sprinkle of raw sugar crystals for a touch of sweetness. Contains dairy. Available in 16oz, 20oz, 24 oz and 32oz sizes starting at $6.85.

Pistachio Cold Foam – A creamy pistachio-flavored cold foam made with nonfat milk and topped with raw sugar crystals, ideal for adding a rich, nutty twist to any cold drink. It can be added to any cold drink for $1.00.

Frosted Lemon Bread – A bright and zesty treat with just the right amount of sweetness, this seasonal Frosted Lemon Bread Slice is a fresh delight, starting at $3.95.

Gluten-Free Lemon Poppy Seed Raspberry Swirl – A burst of citrusy lemon, poppy seed crunch and a swirl of raspberry, this seasonal gluten-free treat is full of flavor, starting at $4.10.

“We are excited to introduce our first-ever pistachio-flavored menu items to bring the warm, smooth and nutty flavors of the winter season to our customers,” said Dani Wanner, Vice President of Operations and Product Development at Ziggi’s Coffee. “At Ziggi’s Coffee, we believe every day is an opportunity to elevate your experience and the flavors of pistachio offer a taste of indulgence with every sip.”

Since 2004, Ziggi’s Coffee has dedicated itself to delivering superior products and service in a unique and convenient way. The brand continues to innovate its menu, creating novelty beverages and food items each season to spark joy and satisfy customer demand. Today, Ziggi’s Coffee has grown to more than 100 drive-thru and coffee shop locations throughout the country, bringing a warm and welcoming place where communities can connect over familiar flavors and new favorites.