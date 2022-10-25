Ziggi’s Drops Limited-Time Halloween Treat

Just in time for the scariest weekend of the year, Ziggi’s is dropping a limited-time Halloween treat for every sweet tooth to enjoy. Available from October 29–31 only, customers should snatch up their Beast Blender before it crawls back into the shadows.

This thrilling blender is a concoction of chocolate, caramel sauce and crushed Twix decorated with purple white chocolate and dark chocolate drizzle. Inspired by the fan-favorite taste of Twix, this beverage is sure to satisfy every candy-craving. Need a jolt of energy? Add coffee to make a spine-chilling Blender that fuels any Halloween activity.

With every Beast Blender purchase, customers will receive a sticker sheet** to customize their drink as any type of monster their imagination can create.

“We are excited for our customers, adults and kids alike, to try our limited-time Beast Blender,” says Kathyrn Bleeker, Ziggi’s Director of Marketing. “This ghoulish drink will give off the ultimate spooky vibes needed for a festive Halloween weekend.”

This is the third year in a row that Ziggi’s has come out with a limited-time treat. With a mystery surprise to anticipate every Halloween, customers can count on Ziggi’s to excite their haunting experience. Order ahead using the Ziggi’s Mobile App for an easy and convenient start to every Halloween festivity.